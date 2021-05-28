OVER 100 PERSONS LEAVE PUBLIC SHELTERS

Over one hundred persons are said to have left public shelters and returned to their homes in the orange and red zones.

This is according to Director of the National Emergency Management Organisation-NEMO, Michelle Forbes.

During a program on VC3, Forbes said while persons began moving out of the shelters last week, the majority of persons will leave on the weekend.

The NEMO Director noted that permission has not been given for persons to resettle north of the Rabbacca river.

She added that clean up efforts are ongoing as persons are slowly moving back to their homes in the orange zone and some parts of the red zone.

While NEMO has been able to track individuals from public shelters Forbes shared that figures are spotty for those who occupied private shelters as they have been resettling on their own.

