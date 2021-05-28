Vulnerable SVG To Face Above Average Hurricane Season

Manager of SVG Meteorologist Services Billy Jefers said in the aftermath of the La Soufriere eruption the island could be heading into the hurricane season somewhat vulnerable.

Jeffers said that according to information provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Colorado State University the 2021 hurricane season will be an active one surpassing the historical average.

Jeffers noted that the highlight of the 2020 hurricane season was a tropical wave which interacted with a trough system that saw damage to homes in various communities.

