Assessment of the Damage and Preliminary Costing of the New Arrowroot Factory Construction Project

Due to the explosive eruption of the La Soufriere volcano on April 9th the project for the construction of the new arrowroot factory in Orange Hill was placed on hold.

The construction work had already started but had to be discontinued because the project is located in the red zone where the eruption had a bad impact.

A group including deputy agricultural officer , engineer, contractors and other members of the construction team went on a site visit on Tuesday to do an assessment of the damage.

During the assessment Deputy Chief Agricultural Officer Renato Gumbs said that the new arrowroot project is very essential to the future of SVG’s arrowroot industry.

The project was scheduled to be completed over a six month period however because of the eruption and damaged caused it will be extended.

The damage included the storage room where key equipment were stored.

