Do Not Drop Your Guard -PM

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has noted with concern the large gatherings taking place at different locations on mainland Saint Vincent and omnibus operators who are not following the protocols.

The Prime Minister said people do not need to drop their guard as the number of cases of COVID-19 in the country could get out of control. He also cautioned beach goers against over-crowding.

Meanwhile, acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel said that starting from last weekend, the police will ramp up their patrols to ensure the COVID-19 protocols are adhere to.

The police received a bashing from the Acting Prime Minister as he noted that they have received reports of officers at the large gatherings observed at several locations.

