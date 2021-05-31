Green Vegetation Return in Some Volcano Affected Areas

The Forestry division welcomes the green vegetation that is now flourishing in some areas affected by the eruption of La Soufriere volcano.

Director of Forestry Fitzgerald Providence had earlier indicated that more than 70 percent of the forest of La Soufriere was affected by the volcano eruption.

Now, more than one month after the volcano erupted, the forest is regaining its greener.

Providence said that in their assessment of the impacts of the volcano, they have been able to determine which plants and trees were more resilient.

As part of the preparation for the hurricane season which starts on Tuesday June 1st Providence said Forestry Officers will be engaged in clearing logs along river banks and other areas where they have been deposited.

