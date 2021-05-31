Low Level of Activity at La Soufriere

Lead monitoring scientist Dr. Stinton Adams said that about ten (10) small earthquakes have been recorded daily from the volcano since the last update was given on Friday, May 28th.

On NBC radio this morning, Dr. Adams further noted that there was good visibility over the weekend as the clouds were lifted off the volcano and the monitoring team was able to see things that they were unable to see after the volcano explosively erupted on April 9th.

The last gas measurement which was done on Thursday May 27th recorded 240 tonnes of gas being emitted from the volcano.

Dr. Adams said while there is a low level of activity taking place at the volcano however it remains in a state of unrest.

