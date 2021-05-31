Returning Home In The Orange Zone

Persons from communities in the orange zone have begun to return home.

Our news team was on the Leeward side of the island and spoke to some returning residents. In Rose Hall, persons say it was a premature call for them to return home.

Retired teacher and part-time farmer Glenroy King, of Belmont, Rose Hall, has been back and forth cleaning his home and surroundings. King returned home full time last week Wednesday, and according to him, it has not been the same.

Several women from the community say the dust is too much to bear, especially for the children.

The women, who moved out from public and private shelters, say their accommodation was great.

Persons from the orange zone were told over two weeks ago that they can return to their homes and up to last Thursday NEMO said just over 100 persons have left the shelters with the majority expected to leave on the weekend

On the Leeward side of the island all communities in the orange zone can be reoccupied except for Chateaubelair and Fitz Hughes.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...