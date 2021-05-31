Sandals Recruitment Drive Will Add Value To SVG’s Tourism And Hospitality Industry

The recruitment of some 500 Vincentians by Sandals Resorts International will add value to SVG’s Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

This is according to Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture- Carlos James.

Minister James made the comment while visiting the Sandal’s recruitment programme at the Beachcombers Hotel Conference Room on Thursday 27th May, 2021.

Sandals is currently on island to recruit some 500 Vincentians to be trained across several Sandals locations in the region. At the end of the programme, the Vincentians will return to employment at the Beaches St. Vincent and the Grenadines Resort, upon completion of the facility at Buccament Bay.

According to the Tourism Minister, over 1300 applications were received by Sandals for the recruitment and training exercise, of which 500 applicants will be considered in the first phase of the recruitment and training programme.

Minister James said “From all indications, Sandals is quite pleased with the quality of the applicants noting that it shows that the country has strengthened its human resource capacity making reference to the work being done at the

St. Vincent Community College and the Technical Institutes across the island.”

The experience gained by these Vincentians, Minister James noted, will certainly add value to the delivery of services within the industry.

Minister James commended Sandals for reaching out to St. Vincent and the Grenadines at this critical time and lauded the efforts of the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, for negotiating the arrangements with Sandals on behalf of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Sandals is expected to commence construction on Beaches St. Vincent and the Grenadines later this year.

