Following an auction sale which has generated over seven ( 7) hundred thousand EC dollars, Prime Minister Gonsalves on radio today announced that former employees of the Buccament Bay Resort will begin receiving payments on Friday.

The Former Buccament Bay Resort

The resort which closed in December 2016 will be operated by Sandals International under its beaches brand. Recruitment of potential employees has already started.

