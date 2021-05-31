Students To Be Tested For Covid-19

Students in the learning hubs are now being asked to be tested for COVID-19 but with the consent of their parents.

Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel said that all teachers and students have started testing for the virus in different learning hubs since two cases of COVID-19 were recorded in one of the learning hubs.

He reminded teachers that it is mandatory for hem to be tested or have a vaccination card to show that they have been vaccinated against the virus.

Minister Daniel said that at cabinet meeting last Wednesday the Ministry of Health shared their concerns about the spread of the corona virus and things were put in place to re-established all protocols which were approved on April 7th

A New Vaccination Campaign

The Ministry of Health will be involved in a new vaccine re-introduction campaign to get more persons to take the COVID-19 jab.

Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel said that as a way of reducing vaccine hesitancy the Ministry suggested to the cabinet a programme where a lottery can be established.

