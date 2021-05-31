Utilising Building Codes Great Defence Against Hurricane Damage

Vincentians should be mindful that their builders are using the present building codes when constructing homes, as the codes are designed to protect against the impact of hurricane force winds up to a certain degree.

This is according to Town Planner in the Ministry of Housing, Lands Surveys, Physical Planning and Informal Settlement- Donnett Hull.

During a recent interview on a program on vc3 Hull noted that roofs are often a casualty of hurricane force winds. She said while adhering to the codes can be costly, persons end up paying more in the long run.

The Town Planner said the region has began to experience category five hurricanes and while building to withstand these storms can be quite expensive there is the suggested alternative of building a single room in the home that persons can evacuate to which are strong enough to sustain high intensity winds.

Hull said given the present situation applications for the construction of homes north of the Rabacca dry river have been put on hold due to the uncertainty of the present hazards.

The Town Planner used the opportunity to encouraged persons to utilize the Ministry of Housing to their advantage by using their free consultation when constructing their homes.

SVG’S building codes and guidelines where compiled after the destruction of Grenada by hurricane Ivan. Hull disclosed that a team of engineers and architects from across the region, created the codes in accordance with the weather patterns of the region.

Though not yet confirmed she shared that a team of engineers may already be convening to revise the codes and guidelines taking into consideration the impacts of a volcanic eruption so that in the future persons may be guided accordingly.

