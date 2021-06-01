Ashes Left On The Side Of The Road An Issue

Disaster coordinator for Rose Bank Everad Ince has commended the work that has started with the cleaning of roads. However, he said that the dust will remain a problem for residents as piles of ash is left on the side of the road and he is calling on the authorities to address the matter.

The community activist said that Rose Bank was heavily impacted by the volcanic ash and much work has gone into cleaning up the community.

Rose Bank is one of the communities on the Leeward end which has seen people returning home since they evacuated. Ince said though there are some concerns the earliest people return, it will make it easier for them to resettle.

