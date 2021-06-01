Brother Arrested and Charge For Brothers’ Murder

The police have arrested and charged Timmy Williams, a 38 years old conductor of Lauders with the offence of murder.

The police say investigations carried out revealed that the accused man caused the death of his brother Divey Larry Williams, a 36 years labourer of the same address by chopping him with a cutlass on his forehead and about his body during an incident in their home village on Wednesday, May 26th 2021.

The accused is expected to appear before the serious offences court for arraignment.

Other Police News

The police have arrested and charged Raphael Davy, a 52-year-old mason of Adelphi with grievous bodily harm.

The police say the accused unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm on a 35-year-old farmer also of Adelphi by striking him with an iron chain to the right side of his face at Adelphi on May 17th 2021.

The accused is expected to appear before the magistrate court to answer to the charge.

