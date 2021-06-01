Farmers Income Support

Farmers from the red and orange zones will receive their first agriculture income support payment on Friday, June 18th.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar made the announcement on radio.

Farmers and other persons from the red zone were promised income support of either 5-hundred or 4-hundred EC dollars per month for the rest of the year to help them cope with loss of income as a result of the eruption of La Soufriere.

This is part of the supplementary budget of EC $18.8 million dollars

Minister Caesar said farmers in the red and orange zones who have no farmers ID will be given the chance to get one and that officers from the Ministry of Agriculture will be meeting with farmers from June 1st at the various shelters to further discuss this and other matters.

The Agriculture Minister also use the opportunity to warn persons who are not legitimate farmers that the Ministry of Agriculture extension staff will be vigilant to ensure that only farmers receive income support.

Minister Caesar said a further announcement will be made next week as to the different locations the payments will be made.

