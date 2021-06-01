No Coroners’ Inquest into Fatal Shooting One Year After

In April 2020, there was a reported shoot out involving the police and Campden park resident Gleason Lewis who was killed in the incident as well as Sergeant of Police Philbert Chambers.

Philbert Chambers

Immediately after the incident the parents of Lewis, requested a coroners’ inquest through their lawyer, Kay Bacchus Baptiste, as they did not believe the police report on the shooting incident.

Today, Bacchus Baptiste told reporters at a press conference that, one year after, there is no coroners’ inquest.

The lawyer said she has written to the police, Chief Magistrate and the Prime Minister and while acknowledgement of receipt of the letter was received from the police and Chief Magistrate, none came from the Prime Minister.

The parents who were not at home at the time of the incident requested a compensation of more than 8-thousand dollars for damaged items on their property.

Glasley Lewis claimed the police were reckless in their operation and believes the death of his son and that of police officer Philbert chambers could have been avoided.

The senior Lewis also noted that personal items were collected from their home and were never returned

Lewis said that there are too many unanswered questions about what actually transpired on the fateful day

