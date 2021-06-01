PM Dismayed At Lack Of Adherence To COVID-19 Protocols

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said he is utterly dismayed at the conduct of the Vincentian public after unmasked persons packed the Arnos Vale playing field on Sunday for the finals of the Vincy Premier League.

The PM shared his reaction to photographs and videos he received showing a grave disregard for the present COVID-19 protocols.

The PM said if persons were not willing to adhere to the protocols, strict measures should have been taken. He also added his recommendation for other proprietors who are not adhering to the protocols.

Dr. Gonsalves said despite the commendable handling of the security concerns following the eruption of La Soufriere volcano he has spoken to the Commissioner of Police on what he termed as “weak policing” of the COVID-19 protocols in the aftermath of the eruption.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...