Preparations for Hurricane Season 2021

With the start of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season on Tuesday, June 1st residents are being urged to be prepared.

This from acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel who at a news conference today said residents must also be vigilant with the threat of La Soufriere volcano still looming and the rising positive cases of COVID-19.

Minister Daniel said the Colorado State University in April predicts an active hurricane season this year with 17 name storms and 8 hurricanes in which 4 may become major hurricanes. He further noted that 13 to 20 storms and 6 to 10 hurricanes with 3 major hurricanes were later forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

With a year faced with many hazards from the COVID-19 pandemic and the current response and impact of La Soufriere volcano, Minister Daniel said this makes preparation for this year’s hurricane season extremely critical.

The acting prime minister further advised residents to pay close attention and listen to all alerts from the SVG Met Services and follow all instructions from the National Emergency Management Organization -NEMO

