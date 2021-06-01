Shelters for 2021 Hurricane Season

Acting prime minister Montgomery Daniel said there are over 3 thousand persons still in emergency shelters due to the explosive eruption of the La Soufriere volcano, which reduces the available space to accommodate persons in the event they may need to do so during this year hurricane season.

Minister Daniel said NEMO is however identifying alternate shelters.

Minister Daniel further encouraged residents to plan ahead in case the need arise to go to an emergency shelter, and to walk along with supplies to last for 3 days.

With 54 cases of COVID-19 recorded in fourteen emergency shelters over the past 6 weeks, the acting prime minister used the opportunity to urged persons in shelters to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocol.

There are several COVID-19 measures in effect to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the shelters for the 2021 hurricane season

