100 not out! Victoria Moses celebrates

A thanksgiving service was held Tuesday at the Methodist church in Kingstown to celebration the 100th birthday of Victoria Moses.

Family and friend who attended the celebration event presented Ms. Moses with envelopes, card and gifts including a fruit basket. There were also different hymns sang and the sermon was delivered by Reverend Adolf Davis.

Reverend Davis thanked God for spearing Ms. Moses life so that she could celebrate her 100th birthday.

Speaking through a pre- recorded video, the centenarian who was born on June 1st 1921 shed light on her family tree. She noted that growing up her parents owned farms in Chateaubelair which was their livelihood.

Amidst the challenges that are faced in the world today, Moses thanked God for spearing her life to achieve such a milestone. She also encouraged her family to take care of themselves, noting that if she lived this long they can to.

