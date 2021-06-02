Alfred’s Struggles

As a diabetic for 21 years with two amputated legs, it has been quite the struggle for Alfred Campbell.

Campbell who lives in the area of the mineral spa in Belair shared with SVGTV news his experience of living with diabetes and his struggles moving about in a wheelchair.

Before his life changed completely, Campbell was the sole bread winner of his family as a mason and a farmer.

As he struggles to cope with his current situation, Campbell said it has been difficult financially for him and his family as he solely depends on the government’s public assistance support and whatever little his son can contribute as he is pursuing a university degree.

Campbell said when he found out he had diabetes, he was working on a farm in Canada. He said that he was not checking up on his body regularly until the diabetes cause him to develop an abscess on his feet which quickly deteriorated, and he had to amputate his left foot in 2015.

Because of the strain on the other foot, it developed sores and was later amputated. Campbell used the opportunity to encourage persons to do regular doctor check-ups and stressed the importance of taking care of your feet.

Campbell said that one of his major problems is getting his medication especially with the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent explosive eruption at La Soufriere volcano and is appealing for any assistance that can be given.

According to the World Health Organisation there are about 422 million people worldwide with diabetes with the majority living in low-and middle-income countries, and 1.6 million deaths are directly attributed to diabetes each year.

