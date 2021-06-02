Decline in dengue cases

“For the year thus far only 62 cases of dengue fever were recorded”

There has been a decline in a number of dengue cases in SVG.

This was noted by Health Minister St. Clair Prince at a virtual news conference hosted by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment on Tuesday.

Minister Prince said since the implementation of the 1.6 million dollars dengue fever response plan in October 2020 the Ministry of Health through its vector control unit has been able to achieve more than 50% reduction in the level of mosquito infestation found in and around premises in all localities in SVG.

He also noted that for the year thus far only 62 cases of dengue fever were recorded and that the current indices have been the lowest recorded in SVG for the past six (6) years.

Minister Prince said the Ministry continues to employ over 100 health vector control assistants and spray men with the goal of eliminating mosquito breeding sites.

