Lawyer intends for police to pay for brutality

Lawyer Kay Bacchus Baptiste has expressed concern with the growing complaints of police brutality in SVG.

At Tuesday’s news conference, Bacchus Baptiste noted that in the past week alone she received three complaints of police brutality, one of them allegedly occurred on Friday as reported by Shemron Haynes and Ashika Antoine two sisters from Glen.

Bacchus Baptiste said this sort of behavior from the police is unacceptable and that she will be pursuing the matter to ensure justice for the victims. She said certain requests will be made and if the police fail to comply she will take further legal action.

The veteran lawyer noted that she has won cases before against police brutality as complainants were compensated and that she intends to do the same in this matter.

Our news team attempted to get in touch with the Commissioner of police via the telephone for a comment on the allegations against the officers involved in the matter but up to news time he has not returned our call.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...