Minister Prince on COVID-19 Situation

At a virtual news conference Tuesday Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St.Clair Prince said despite all the hard work and protocols in place to keep the nation safe from COVID-19 a significant number of Vincentians are operating as if it is business as usual which he said is very disappointing and unfortunate.

As of Wednesday, March 31st eight new Covid-19 cases were recorded with 199 active cases. Minister Prince said what is of concern is that 27% of the overall cases are children 18 years and younger, even at one month.

In terms of vaccination Minister Prince said the vaccination campaign which started on February 14th 2021 continues at all active clinics and polyclinics noting that to date just over 16-thousand persons have been fully vaccinated in SVG.

