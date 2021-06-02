More reports of police brutality

“The officer then come up on the porch, lift her and slam her on the ground and take the phone from her”

Two women have come forward to make allegations of police brutality or misconduct during an incident which took place last Friday, May 28th, at their home in glen.

The sisters, Shemron Haynes and Ashika Antoine, have sought the service of legal counsel Kay Bacchus- Baptiste to represent them in the matter. The women relayed their story to the media Tuesday in the presence of their lawyer.

According to Shemron Haynes, the incident unfolded just after 12 noon last Friday when she saw police officers in her yard, they were also in the yard of her mother and neighbour. She said, questions as to why the officers were there went unanswered and soon after things escalated.

Haynes added that she also received two slaps from one of the officers, noting that all of this happened in front of her children.

Haynes sister, Ashika Antoine, who was allegedly brutalised by the police, is said to be asthmatic. After the incident she was taken to the Calliaqua clinic and told members of the media yesterday that she thought she was going to die during the ordeal.

The women also claimed that their home was ransacked, and no warrant was produced. They say the police subsequently told them that they were searching for guns and ammunition and were looking for a man who is known to them.

