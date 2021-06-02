Pediatric Cases of Covid-19

Addressing the serious concern of the increase in cases of Covid-19 among the younger population at Tuesdays’ news conference was senior registrar at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and Pediatric Neurologist Dr. Mishka Duncan Adams.

Dr. Duncan Adams noted that the peak in cases was register after the volcano eruption.

The pediatric Neurologist said approximately 1% of children are at risk of dying from Covid-19 and that there is also the risk of developing serious complications.

Dr. Duncan Adams made mention of a 20 year who was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition after developing complications due to Covid-19.

Noting that the vaccines currently being administered here have not been authorised for persons below 18 Dr. Duncan Adams said this is why it is of importance that the younger population adhere to the Covid-19 protocols

