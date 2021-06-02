Transparency needed in investigations surrounding the shooting of private citizen Cornelius John

Opposition leader Dr Godwin Friday on Tuesday called on the Commissioner of Police to give the public an update on the investigations of the shooting incident in Diamond over a month ago in which private citizen Cornelius John was shot. The incident allegedly involved senator and deputy speaker of the house of assembly Ashelle Morgan, assistant director of public prosecution Karim Nelson and a third unknown person.

Dr Friday is of the view that because of conflict of interest, persons who are unable to carry out their duties should recuse themselves from the matter.

Dr. Friday also urged Vincentians to show equal concern into the handling of the case. Adding that the situation poses a serious challenge to and for SVG’s criminal justice system.

Cornelius John of Diamond was allegedly shot and beaten at his home on April 13th 2021. Two weeks after the incident, news broke that the senator and deputy speaker of the house- Ashelle Morgan, assistant director or public prosecutions Karim Nelson, and a third unknown individual were allegedly involved in the matter.

To date no arrest has been made as the police say they are continuing their investigations.

.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...