Opposition Leader Dr. Godwin Friday at a news conference hosted by his party Tuesday took the time to urge Vincentians to be mindful that the Covid-19 numbers are still high, and with the possibility of the situation spiraling quickly out of control everyone must take control of their health and adhere to protocols.

Dr. Friday also reminded persons to get informed and get vaccinated as it is the surest way back to normalcy.

