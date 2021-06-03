CWSA preparing for the 2021 hurricane season

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority- CWSA is urging residents to activate their water storage plans and to have water storage capacity in their household for at least 2 to 4 days now that we are in the hurricane season.

At a News Conference on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer of the CWSA Garth Saunders said, with the challenges brought on by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere volcano, there is the possibility that the hurricane season can result in disruptions to water supply.

Saunders said each home should have at least 15 gallons of water stored for each person living in the household.

The CWSA CEO said that this weekend he anticipate rainfalls and encourage persons to consistently follow the weather reports.

