Senior Engineer with the CWSA Bernard Maloney said that all tests done on their water supply systems show that even after the explosive eruption of La Soufriere volcano the water remains at the highest international standard.

Maloney noted that after the eruption only the physical attributes of the water supply changed.

The Engineer further outlined some of the substances and metals that were screened in the water systems before they were given the all clear to be used.

