As farmers begin the tedious process of returning to full scale production in the aftermath of the eruption of La Soufriere volcano, Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar said lahars pose a great threat to farms in the red zone.

For this reason Minister Caesar said, rebuilding efforts are being concentrated outside of these heavily impacted areas.

Farming efforts will therefore be focused in the green to orange zones, some farmers in the red zone may also be able to redevelop in these areas.

