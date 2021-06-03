Register your idle lands with the landbank

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar is encouraging persons with unused lands to register them with the Government’s Land Bank Initiative which is being used to provide a matching service to farmers who may be in need of lands for farming in the future.

While no leasing of lands is underway just yet, the Agriculture Minister is also encouraging persons to register with the Ministry to ensure the information is available to be utilise when needed.

Minister Caesar also commended farmers from the red and orange zones who have integrated themselves into their foster communities and have begun farming in their new environment.

