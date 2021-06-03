Road cleaners in orange zone want more money

Road cleaners in the orange zone were out this week cleaning the drains and roads as part of the Government’s Road Work programme through the Building Roads and General Services Authority-BRAGSA.

On the leeward side of the island in the vicinity of Belle Isle, our news team spoke with some cleaners who said that this time around it is even more difficult to clean due to heavy ashes. The road cleaners say they deserve to be paid more for their hard work.

The cleaners however noted that they are grateful for the work which they believe should be done more often.

