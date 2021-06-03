SVG women sailing

    Latest
    SVG-TV Admin

    Over 30 women and girl sailors, some experienced some first timers, enjoyed a day of sailing last Saturday at blue lagoon, to show SVG’s support of World Sailing’ s Global Women’s initiative.

    Supported by the International Olympic Committee Development Fund, this initiative aims to introduce women and girls across the globe to the sport of sailing. Two separate events in the northern and southern hemispheres brought together sailing communities from all backgrounds, cultures and nations at the same time.

    • Louise Mitchell (Helm) and Vanessa Hadley (Crew)
    • Scarlett Hadley
    • Rohanna Warren

    According to the organisers it was a fun day on the water but there were also races for the more competitive with Rohanna Warren, Scarlett Hadley and Louise Mitchell taking the honours.

