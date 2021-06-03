Vincy heat off to Guatemala

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines senior men’s football team Vincy Heat left Grenada Wednesday for Guatemala after their flight was delayed, Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of the teams departure head coach Kendale Mercury told SVGTV Sports that going into the June 4th game against Guatemala they are looking to pick up 3 points.

Of the 30 man training squad 19 were selected to represent SVG in Guatemala. They will be lead by captain Cornelius Stewart, head coach Kendale Mercury, manager Renson Haynes.

The traveling squad includes; Cornelius Stewart (captain), Deil Spring, Garwin Davis, Jadiel Chance, Jamal Yorke, Zidane Sam, Kyle Edwards, Camol Bess, Jahvin Sutherland, Nazir Mc Brunette, Tristan Marshal, Ted Roberts, Oryan Velox, Gidson Francis, Kennijah Joseph, Josh Stowe, Brad Richards, Marlon Simmons, Kurtlan Williams.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...