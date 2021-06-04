130 trainees accepted to YATE programme

130 persons from across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have been accepted into the youth and adults training for employment programme – (YATE).

On Thursday, June 3rd an orientation ceremony was held for the fourth batch of trainees who will benefit from a wide range of skills training at the four technical institutes.

Senior Education Officer with the National Qualifications Department Nicola Sparks Browne said that to date more than 400 persons have benefited from the programme and asked that the new batch of trainees do not waste the opportunity afforded to them.

Trainees will have to undergo one week of career guidance and financial coaching that will take place between 7th and 14th June. The entire training programme is expected to run for 12 to 16 weeks.

Minister of Education Curtis King noted the challenges facing Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at this time and applauded the cohort of trainees for being resilient and encouraged them to be focus driven.

Featured speaker, Anthony Regisford inspired the trainees by asking them to look at long term goals. He said that they too can develop a skill-set that will add to the growth of SVG’s economy.

Our News Team spoke with two of the participants who are excited to be part of the training programme.

The YATE programme is sponsored by the World Bank to the tune of 1.8 million dollars.

