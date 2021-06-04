CXC finalising exam dates for early August 2021

Special consideration for Vincentian students to write CSEC and CAPE at a different date has been agreed to by the Caribbean Examination Council- CXC and the Ministry of Education here in SVG.

So says Minister of Education, Curtis King who told SVG TV News that he is pleased with the consideration given to the Vincentian students who are facing a number of challenges including the pandemic and the recent volcanic eruption.

King said that a draft timetable is available and students can expect some changes.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...