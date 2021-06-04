Emmeline Nash Barbour turns 101

A Vincentian born woman earlier this week celebrated her 101 birthday in the USA.

Emmeline Nash Barbour, from Spring Village on the leeward side of the island, migrated to New York in 1986 and is currently living with her last daughter Jana Williams.



Nash Barbour gave birth to 11 children, 3 deceased and 8 alive. She has over 100 grand, great and great-great-grandchildren.

According to her daughter Jana, her mother enjoys the simple things in life such as pop the bubble rapper and often refers to it as her company when she is watching TV. Her favorite color is red, and her favorite game shows are Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy and Family Feud. Her favorite television show is General Hospital.



It was also noted that Nash Barbour loves to tell stories of her life growing up in Spring Village on the leeward side of the island. Today at 101, Nash Barbour is said to be of sound mind, fully aware of what’s going on around her.



We join her children, grandchildren, other relatives and friends to wish Nash Barbour a happy 101 birthday.

