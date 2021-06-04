Families hoping for safe return of missing fishermen

Three fishermen from Rose Place have been reported missing at sea since Tuesday, June 1st, 2021. They are Lennox Phillips also known as Grand Charge, Angus Webb known as Pharaoh and Bernard Dublin known as Butters.

The men who reportedly left to go fishing at around 6:00 am on Tuesday would usually return home by 6:00 pm the same day, unfortunately they never showed up. The families of the missing fishermen are praying for their safe return.

SVG TV News spoke with two families of the missing fishermen who said they are worried about their safety as they are not sure what could have gone wrong at sea.

Wife of Bernard Dublin said that her husband’s birthday was on Tuesday, the same day he left for sea, and it has been a difficult two days for her, however she is comforted by prayers.

The son of Angus Webb, another missing fisherman, told our news team that it is not the first time that his father has gone missing at sea, noting that he was part of a search party last year who rescued his father at sea.

The worried son said he is ready to go on another search and rescue mission for his father.

Rose Place fishermen concerned for their missing colleagues

Colleagues of the three missing Fishermen from Rose Place are also worried about them.

President of the National Fisherfolk Organisation, Winsbert Harry told our news team that they are concerned about their safety.

Harry noted that he left to go fishing around the same time on Tuesday morning as the three missing fishermen, and based on information, they may have gone to the northern side of the island to fish.

Harry and other fishermen from the Rose Place area are planning to go out to sea, Friday, June 04, 2021, to search for their missing colleagues.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...