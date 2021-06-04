Green zone farms helping to restore SVG’s food security

    Latest
    The explosive eruption of La Soufriere volcano destroyed at least 70% of crops mainly in the red and orange zones both on the windward and leeward side of the island. As the agriculture industry seeks to return to normal production levels in the aftermath of the eruption, farmers in the green or safe zone have been sowing a variety of  crops, more so vegetables, which they are supplying to the local market.

