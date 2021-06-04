The explosive eruption of La Soufriere volcano destroyed at least 70% of crops mainly in the red and orange zones both on the windward and leeward side of the island. As the agriculture industry seeks to return to normal production levels in the aftermath of the eruption, farmers in the green or safe zone have been sowing a variety of crops, more so vegetables, which they are supplying to the local market.
Green zone farms helping to restore SVG’s food security
By SVG-TV AdminNo Comments1 Min Read
Previous ArticleNo billing for three months
Next Article 130 trainees accepted to YATE programme