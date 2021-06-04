No billing for three months

Persons from communities severely affected by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere volcano, mainly from the red and orange zones, will not be billed for solid waste and water supply services provided by the Central Water and Sewerage Authority – CWSA, for three months.

The announcement was made at a news conference on Thursday, June 3rd by Chief Executive Officer of CWSA, Garth Saunders, who said the initiative is part of the CWSA’s volcanic customer relief measures which were approved by its Board of Directors.

The CWSA’s volcanic relief measures for customers in the red and orange zones will see the company losing some seven hundred and eighty-four thousand dollars in revenue.

Saunders further noted that the Sandy Bay water system, which is one of the three water systems severely damaged by the eruption, may be restored by the end of June, and Fancy may come a month later. He however noted that the Owia water system will be the biggest challenge because 80 percent of the pipelines were damaged.

