The SVG Coast Guard is searching the waters around the island for three missing fishermen and has involved regional partners in the search and rescue mission.

This is according to Lieutenant Commander Deon Henry, who said they quickly sprang into action on Tuesday night when they received reports of the missing men.

Commander Henry says they are awaiting word from the French Coast Guard to make their next move.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...