NFO President pleads with Government to issue fishermen identification cards

In light of the disappearance of three Vincentian fishermen at sea, the president of the National Fishermen Organisation, Winsbert Harry, wants the authorities to start reissuing fishermen identification cards.

Harry said that the issuing of identification cards was cancelled more than five years now, and he has been lobbying to have them reissued, but to no avail.

He said when persons are missing at sea, the cards help with identification, especially in other places.

Harry who recently experienced a close death situation at sea, said that fishermen also need to be properly equipped while at sea and made an appeal for the government to assist them in this regard.

