Plastic bottles management

As a result of the disruption to the water supply due to the eruption of La Soufriere volcano, thousands of bottle water was imported into St. Vincent and the Grenadines. To ensure there is no plastic bottle pollution in SVG, the solid waste manager of the Central Water and Sewerage Authority, Winsbert Quow, is encouraging persons to take advantage of the All Islands Recycling services.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday hosted by the CWSA, Quow said the huge influx of plastic bottles in the country will have a negative impact on the environment if they are not disposed of properly.

The CWSA solid waste manager said they have been encouraging shelters to separate plastic bottles, noting that through the recycling system persons can earn an income.

Quow further noted that, because of the road conditions in some communities since the eruption of the volcano, some garbage collection trucks have been unable to go into the red and oranges zones to collect garbage.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...