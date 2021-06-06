Tighter security at Belle Isle Correctional Facility farm – Prison Superintendent

The security shortcomings at the Belle Isle Correctional Facility farm that was exposed by the escape of prisoner Orwin Small of Campden Park have been corrected. This is according to superintendent of prisons, Timothy Hazelwood. In an interview with SVGTV News, he listed what the main security issues were and the steps taken to correct them.

Orwin Small Back in Prison

On Thursday, June 3rd, Orwin Small of Campden Park returned to prison one month after escaping from the farm of the Belle Isle Correctional Facility. Superintendent of Prisons Timothy Hazelwood told SVGTV News that Small was brought into the Questelles police station by a friend.

Small was serving a two year sentence for burglary and three months for damage to property. His earliest time for release was May 2022 but due to his escape, he has lengthened his time in prison and will be charge for the offence of escaping lawful custody.

