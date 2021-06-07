Sandy Bay should not exist as a village – Stephen Joachim

Member of the SVG Chamber of Industry and Commerce and social commentator Stephen Joachim said the government needs to give serious consideration before rebuilding in some communities in the red zone.

As a panellist on SVGTV’s View Point programme on Sunday, June 6th, Joachim explained the reason for his position, noting that in recent times every disaster to hit SVG the people and houses in the north are always negatively impacted, particularly in the Sandy Bay area.

Executive Director of SVG Developmental Fund Louise Mitchell also shared her views on rebuilding or relocating persons in the red zone. She is of the view that the red zone should not be completely abandoned because of its historic and heritage attachment to the country and people, however she thinks that residents should not be allowed to live close to river beds.

Mitchell said zoning inside the red zone should be very strict, and the government should educate people of the dangers of living in the river valley.

