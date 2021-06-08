Be careful what you consume

Residents are reminded to only buy food from individuals and business places with an approved food handlers license from the Public Health Department, and to only buy meat products that have been inspected by Environmental Officers.

The encouragement comes from Environmental Health Officer in the Ministry of Health, Marshant Scotland, as the country joined the United Nations in observing World Food Safety day.

World Food Safety day which was celebrated on Monday, June 7th, under the theme “Safe food today for a healthy tomorrow” drew attention and inspired action to help prevent, detect and mange food bourne risk, contributing to food security, human health, economic prosperity, market access, tourism and sustainable development.

https://youtu.be/QxECAcSILIo

Scotland, who is assigned to the Kingstown Port, says that when coming to food safety everyone has a critical role to play. She listed one critical way the Public Health Department ensure imported foods are safe, and how we can ensure that what we eat is safe to consume.

https://youtu.be/43y8IkMgSv4

With the ongoing volcano disaster relief efforts and personal barrels and packages coming into the country, the Environmental Health Officer is advising residents to be careful with what they consume.