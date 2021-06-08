    Latest
    News

    Be careful what you consume

    SVG-TV AdminBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Residents are reminded to only buy food from individuals and business places with an approved food handlers license from the Public Health Department, and to only buy meat products that have been inspected by Environmental Officers.

    The encouragement comes from Environmental Health Officer in the Ministry of Health, Marshant Scotland, as the country joined the United Nations in observing World Food Safety day.

    World Food Safety day which was celebrated on Monday, June 7th, under the theme “Safe food today for a healthy tomorrow” drew attention and inspired action to help prevent, detect and mange food bourne risk, contributing to food security, human health, economic prosperity, market access, tourism and sustainable development.

    https://youtu.be/QxECAcSILIo

    Scotland, who is assigned to the Kingstown Port, says that when coming to food safety everyone has a critical role to play. She listed one critical way the Public Health Department ensure imported foods are safe, and how we can ensure that what we eat is safe to consume.

    https://youtu.be/43y8IkMgSv4

    With the ongoing volcano disaster relief efforts and personal barrels and packages coming into the country, the Environmental Health Officer is advising residents to be careful with what they consume.

    https://youtu.be/2SpdHooRKUg

    Leave a Response

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    %d bloggers like this: