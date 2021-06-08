Identifying lands for volcano affected residents

Many houses in the red zone were damaged by the eruption of La Soufriere volcano, and the government has been identifying lands for those who wish to relocate.

That’s according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who says that damage assessments of homes are in the early stages and that some lands to be made available to affected residents, will still be in the northern part of the island.

The Prime Minister identified Sandy Bay as one of the communities where lands will be made available, but noted that it will have to be in keeping with safety measures. The La Soufriere monitoring scientists have already advised that residents should not be allowed to build houses in river valleys moving forward.

The Prime Minister said assessments have already been done based on damage seen on the outside of some structures, noting more than 180 homes will require assistance. The prime minister further explained who and how persons may qualify under the different categories.

