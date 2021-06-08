Sir James on missing firearms at Georgetown police station

Former Prime Minister Sir James Mitchell has raised a number of questions surrounding the disappearance of firearms and ammunitions from the Armoury at the Georgetown Police Station.

Last Friday, June 4th the Major Crimes Unit of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, said in a news release that it has launched an investigation into the disappearance of firearms and ammunitions from the police station, which was ordered by Commissioner of Police, Colin John immediately after the discovery was made. No further information was however provided.

On radio, Sir James questioned how someone other than the police can get access to the guns and ammunitions which should be secured at the police station.

Sir James said while the management of the Georgetown police station will come into question, the main persons to be questioned in the matter are the Commissioner of Police and the Minister of National Security.

