Cornelius John investigation update

The matter involving Cornelius John of Diamond Estate, who was shot in his leg at his home almost two months ago, continues to take different turns.

Government Senator and Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly Ashelle Morgan along with Assistant Director of Public Prosecution, Karim Nelson and a third unidentified man are said to be persons of interest in the investigation

On Tuesday, June 8th, John’s lawyer Kay Bacchus-Baptiste told SVGTV News, that her client was asked to show up to the Calliaqua police station on Monday for a caution statement.

According to Bacchus-Baptiste, the encounter was bizarre, noting that the police stories kept changing as to what they really wanted from her client and based on this, they could not take the caution statement or charge her client with an offence.

Bacchus-Baptiste further noted that the police were at John’s home in Diamond last Sunday and informed her that they wanted to question him on an alleged cutlass attack.

The veteran lawyer had requested from the police whether the persons allegedly involved in the shooting incident were licensed firearm holders. The lawyer said the police informed her that the senator who has been named in the matter does not have a licensed firearm.

Bacchus-Baptiste however stated that she is not pleased with the way in which the investigation is being handled.

