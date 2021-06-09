Dispose your garbage properly

Communication and Public Education Officer of the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority- Twanique Barrow is encouraging citizens to dispose of their garbage properly to reduce the challenges already facing marine lives noting that the eruption of La Soufriere volcano has negatively impacted the marine and coastal ecosystem.

Barrow said in commemoration of World Oceans Day the Sustainable Development Unit in the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Environmental Day Commemoration Committee will host a beach clean up exercise at the Diamond beach on Friday.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...